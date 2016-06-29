We took a spin around the track in the highly anticipated $156,000 Acura NSX -- here's what it's like

The Acura NSX has had a loyal following since its inception in 1990. This was the first time a Japanese manufacturer came to play ball with the likes of Ferrari and Porsche, and it did so with a beautifully designed supercar. Fast forward to 2016 and we finally get to see the highly anticipated second generation NSX. We were invited to Lime Rock Park race track in Connecticut to drive a few of the prototypes.

Produced by Justin Gmoser and Benjamin Zhang.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.