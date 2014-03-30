How To Drive A $US300,000 Ferrari

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Business Insider's transportation reporter Alex Davies drove the 2014 Ferrari F12berlinetta. With a maximum speed of 210 mph and a base price of $US315,000, it goes without saying that the car is a blast to drive. Before you hit the road, you might want to learn how to start it and get it into first gear. Davies shows you how to use the paddle shifts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.