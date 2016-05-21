13 drinks with more caffeine than a can of Red Bull

And you thought Red Bull was bad.

It turns out that while a can of the vilified energy drink has 80 milligrams of caffeine (just one-fifth the maximum amount you should have each day, according to the Mayo Clinic), one small cup of Starbucks drip coffee has more than three times that amount.

Regardless of how you get your caffeine, it’s important to keep in mind that it’s a stimulant with some positive and negative effects.

And the amount of caffeine that’s in various drinks — or even the same drink from a different chain — can vary dramatically. Here are 13 drinks with more caffeine than a single can of Red Bull:

One small Starbucks coffee Samantha Lee/Business Insider A small Dunkin Doughnuts coffee Samantha Lee/Business Insider One 5-Hour Energy shot Samantha Lee/Business Insider A Grande Starbucks mocha Samantha Lee/Business Insider One can of Rockstar Samantha Lee/Business Insider A Grande Starbucks iced latte Samantha Lee/Business Insider A tall Starbucks iced coffee Samantha Lee/Business Insider One bottle of Turkey Hill iced tea Samantha Lee/Business Insider A small cup of McDonald's coffee Samantha Lee/Business Insider One cup of Pacific Chai Samantha Lee/Business Insider A Mountain Dew Kickstart Samantha Lee/Business Insider One cup of Yerba Mate Samantha Lee/Business Insider A bottle of Naked Juice Energy Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.