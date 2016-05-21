13 drinks with more caffeine than a can of Red Bull

Erin Brodwin, Samantha Lee
Samantha Lee/Business Insider

And you thought Red Bull was bad.

It turns out that while a can of the vilified energy drink has 80 milligrams of caffeine (just one-fifth the maximum amount you should have each day, according to the Mayo Clinic), one small cup of Starbucks drip coffee has more than three times that amount.

Regardless of how you get your caffeine, it’s important to keep in mind that it’s a stimulant with some positive and negative effects.

And the amount of caffeine that’s in various drinks — or even the same drink from a different chain — can vary dramatically. Here are 13 drinks with more caffeine than a single can of Red Bull:

One small Starbucks coffee

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

A small Dunkin Doughnuts coffee

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

One 5-Hour Energy shot

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

A Grande Starbucks mocha

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

One can of Rockstar

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

A Grande Starbucks iced latte

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

A tall Starbucks iced coffee

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

One bottle of Turkey Hill iced tea

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

A small cup of McDonald's coffee

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

One cup of Pacific Chai

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

A Mountain Dew Kickstart

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

One cup of Yerba Mate

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

A bottle of Naked Juice Energy

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.