Here's how much you can legally drink before driving if the blood alcohol limit is lowered to .05

Photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Exact blood alcohol levels are hard to estimate, but the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) created these charts to help men and women know when they’ve had too much to get behind the wheel.

Here, one drink equals 1.5 ounces of 80 proof liquor (40% alcohol), 12 ounces of beer (4.5% alcohol), or 5 ounces of wine (12% alcohol).

Under current law, everything in red (.08 BAC and higher) is legally intoxicated. But if the NTSB gets its way and the legal limit drops to .05, most of the yellow crosses into illegal territory.

That means a 100-pound woman could not have even one drink in an hour without being legally intoxicated.

These figures are approximations, and can vary based on how much food is in the drinker’s stomach. The charts below are meant as a reference only.

Here’s the chart for men:

And for women:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.