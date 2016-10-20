Drinking this new Australian beer will help save the Great Barrier Reef

Photo: The Good Beer Co./ Facebook.

Australians love a coldie. And now they can enjoy a beer and help a good cause: protecting the Great Barrier Reef.

The Good Beer Co. is an Australian social enterprise beer company which brews and sells beer to raise money for environmental conservation.

Its first beer, Great Barrier Beer, is brewed by Queensland craft brewers, Bargara Brewing Company, and 50% of its profits go to the Australian Marine Conservation Society’s (AMCS) work to conserve the reef.

“There really couldn’t be anything easier than doing good by enjoying a good beer,” said Imogen Zethoven, Great Barrier Reef campaign director for the AMCS.

“The reef needs all of our help right now and this revolutionary beer is raising much needed funds to support our education programs with tour operators and farmers that will conserve our national icon.”

Woolworths’ BWS has also backed the product, stocking it in 100 stores across Queensland.

The reef spans 2300km, and makes up 10% of all the world’s coral reefs.

While it supports a $6 billion tourism industry and supports 69,000 jobs, it is currently under threat from events such as seabed dredging and coral bleaching.

