Here's what it feels like to drink the hallucinogenic Amazonian brew ayahuasca

Chris Kilham makes his living as a so-called “Medicine Hunter.” He travels the globe in search of exotic plants and herbal remedies. His adventures are often funded by pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies looking for natural treasures that could potentially enhance their products.

Kilham also hunts psychoactive plants, which cause hallucinations and other psychedelic effects. His forthcoming book details the psychoactive brew known as ayahuasca, which is native to the Amazon Rainforest.

Kilham describes what it’s like to drink the bitter brew and describes how it can possibly act as a spiritually healing substance when taken correctly in the proper environment.

