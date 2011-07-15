New Research Shows That Humans Don't Need 8 Glasses Of Water A Day

Photo: kaibara87 via flickr

Forget about getting your eight glasses of water in a day, you really don’t need it, according to Dr. Margaret McCartney. McCartney says there is no scientific evidence at all, that we need to be drinking at least 64 ounces of water a day.The human body is actually very efficient at regulating water intake, it’s simple, when you need to drink more water, you get thirsty. And how thirsty you are depends one what you’ve eaten in a day, how active you’ve been, how hot it is, and preexisting medical conditions.



The Guardian points out that there is no real evidence to the claim that drinking more water reduces urinary tract infections, helps with weight loss, reduces headaches, improves skin tone, and relieves constipation.

So since we’re in the middle of a world water crisis, you can help out and stop forcing yourself to down eight glasses a day. Instead, just drink when you’re thirsty.

