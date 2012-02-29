Drinking Diet Soda Every Day Might Give You A Heart Attack

Photo: Flickr / Kim + Chantelle

Now we can add heart problems to the list of terrible things diet soda can do to our bodies.Drinking diet soda every day increases the risks of having a stroke, heart attack, or dying of heart-related diseases, according to a study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.



Researchers monitored 2,564 men and women living in Manhattan over the span of 10 years, controlling such factors as smoking, physical activity, and medical conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

All participants were older than 40 years old.

The results may sound jarring, but there’s no reason to freak out just yet. Researchers say though they found an association, the 591 heart problems reported in the study could be due to other factors.

Plus, drinking regular soda or diet soda less frequently did not reveal any heart-related threats.

Still, as diet soda has already been linked to obesity and teeth erosion, it might be a good time to kick the habit.

