Here Are 6 Things We Know About People Who Drink And Date Online

People who enjoy booze may have a little more luck in the online dating world than people who don’t.

Online dating site AYI.com shared data with Business Insider from a study they did of their members’ drinking habits.

AYI members have the option of indicating whether they never drink, drink rarely, drink socially, or drink often, and the study looked at various aspects of their members’ drinking behaviour.

While a majority of AYI’s members either drink socially or drink often in each state, there is some variation across the country. Only 52.9% of Utahn singles drink frequently, while 68.0% of North Dakotans do:

AYI also looked at drinking rates for 31 cities across the country. In Salt Lake City, 55% of singles drink socially or often, and in Miami, a full 70% of AYI’s members like to drink:

Frequent drinkers are a little bit more likely to get responses to their messages than non-drinkers or members who only drink rarely. This is especially true for women:

AYI also found that drinking tied into number of Facebook friends. For members under thirty, people who drank rarely have the smallest median number of friends, while people who drink often have the largest number. For members over thirty, the more you drink, the more friends you have:

Fewer than half of users making less than $US20,000 per year drink socially or often, while 73% of members making between $US80,000 and $US150,000 drink frequently, with a small decrease in the highest income group:

Drinking rates rise sharply for users in their 20s, maxing out in their early 30s, and declining slowly for older users:

For more insights on drinking and online dating, check out AYI’s blog post on their study.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.