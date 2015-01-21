Drinking A Cup Of Coffee May Help Lower The Risk Of Skin Cancer

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Drinking coffee may have a protective effect against some skin cancers, according to a study published in the US Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Erikka Loftfield, of the US National Cancer Institute, and colleagues used data on coffee consumption from 447,357 people who filled in a food-frequency questionnaire in 1995-1996, with a median follow-up of 10 years.

Overall, there was a 20% lower risk of skin cancer for those who consumed four cups of coffee per day or more.

The effect was statistically significant for caffeinated but not decaffeinated coffee and only for protection against malignant melanoma but not melanoma in-situ.

The researchers say the results are preliminary and more work on coffee intake is needed.

