Drink To Forget (The Dow)

Getting pounded? Well, we have some good news for those of you down in the Financial District. Three different bars downtown are offering half price drinks on any day the DJIA trades down by 100 points or more, DealBreaker reports. The short-for-shots bars include:



SouthWest NY in the World Financial centre,

Pound and Pence at 55 Liberty Street, and Merchants NY Café on the corner of Rector and Washington.

We hope no one tells the Securities and Exchange Commission about this. We’re pretty sure that incentivizing traders to push down the Dow to score cheap drinks must violate securities laws.

