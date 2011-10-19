DRINK: Obama Campaign Launches GOP Debate Watch Fundraising Game

President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign has launched a donation game to capitalise on many of the Republican presidential candidates’ oft-used phrases.



At gopdebatewatch.com, supporters are asked to select an amount to give to the campaign each time one of these words is mentioned at tonight’s Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas.

obamacare

9-9-9

(de)regulation

romneycare

repeal

amnesty

socialism

fence

class warfare

“The candidates are debating in Las Vegas tonight—and as they discuss everything from “Obamacare” to “amnesty,” show them the cost of what they say,” the campaign says. “Pledge to hold them accountable, then follow along as we track their favourite words in real time.”

For the fiscal conservatives out there, the campaign allows supporters to set a maximum donation — which we recommend for anyone pledging to give on “9-9-9.”

You can also follow along without pledging here >

