This Handy Flask Looks Just Like An iPhone

This is the iFlask.



Why We Love It: If you’ve ever needed a discreet way to haul around liquor, consider the iFlask. It looks like an iPhone to the unsuspecting eye, but it’s actually a five ounce flask made of polyethylene and polycarbonate.

It’s toxic free, and even has a bottle opener in the back. The pour spout opens and closes with a switch and you drink out of the headphone jack. They also include a funnel so pouring in your drink of choice isn’t a hassle.

Where To Buy: Available through GoiFlask.com.

Cost: $24.95 (expected to ship when production run is complete in late May).

