Drink-driver flips car 14-feet in the air over roundabout with toddler in back seat

LONDON — Dashcam footage captured the shocking moment a car flipped over a roundabout along the A605 in Peterborough.

The driver, 32-year-old Tania Chikwature, was found to be three times over the drink-drive limit. She also had her 19-month-old toddler in the back seat of the car. Miraculously nobody was killed.

Chikwature was jailed for 26 weeks and banned from driving for three years.

Produced by David Ibekwe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.