Obama To Ban Offshore Drilling Off Of Florida For 7 More Years

The Obama administration is about to announce a ban on drilling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, an administration official tells the NYT.



Interior Secretary Ken Salazar had announced the expansion of drilling to the eastern Gulf last March, in a gesture of compromise with Republicans. The BP Oil Spill occurred just weeks after the announcement, spurring a temporary ban on all drilling. Although that ban was lifted, the drilling expansion will be canceled.

Salazar is expected to announce the a 7-year ban later today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.