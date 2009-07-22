Drilling For Oil: It's Just Like Kissing A Girl For The First Time

Ah, drilling for oil. It’s just like a first kiss!



We think that’s the message to take away from this ad from the Norweigian oil industry. Or maybe the message is “Planet-raping oil industry claims they’re actually just innocently kissing Mother Earth.” That’s what Copyranter, who alerted us to this ad, thinks. Take a look, and you decide.

Below that is Gregor MacDonald on Dylan Ratigan’s show extolling the virtues of drilling for oil. No mentions of kissing a girl for the first time, though.



