Drilling For Oil: It's Just Like Kissing A Girl For The First Time

Ah, drilling for oil. It’s just like a first kiss!
We think that’s the message to take away from this ad from the Norweigian oil industry. Or maybe the message is “Planet-raping oil industry claims they’re actually just innocently kissing Mother Earth.” That’s what Copyranter, who alerted us to this ad, thinks. Take a look, and you decide.
Below that is Gregor MacDonald on Dylan Ratigan’s show extolling the virtues of drilling for oil. No mentions of kissing a girl for the first time, though.
