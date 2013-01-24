Original 'Star Wars' Poster Artist May Return For The New Films

While we may not know the plot, who’s directing, or what the newest instalment of “Star Wars” is about, there is one reason to get excited for the new film.



Disney has contacted Drew Struzan to return to work on artwork for the new films.

If the name Struzan doesn’t ring a bell, you’re definitely familiar with his art. (After all, he painted posters for the first six “Star Wars” films.)

Photo: Lucasfilm

Photo: Lucasfilm

Photo: Lucasfilm

Struzan told website Fanhattan it’s not a definite he’ll return, but there’s always the possibility.

“I spent 35 years painting ‘Star Wars’. I painted ‘Star Wars’ before most of you were born! But I guess there is always a chance,” said Struzan. “If the opportunity arises, it will be a real temptation. But it’s going to have to be a real temptation to get me away from my wife and my little grandkids and my family.”

Check out more of Struzan’s work on his website.

