Washington Nationals Teammates Drew Storen And Tyler Clippard Share This Apartment In D.C.

Washington Nationals teammates Drew Storen and Tyler Clippard live together during the season in an apartment in D.C.



Jim Rome’s show invaded the players’ apartment and Storen and Clippard took them for a tour. The two baseballers have a great view of the Capitol Building (and a pool with girls sun bathing in bikinis…), play a lot of air hockey, and enjoy making mac and cheese together.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.