NFL Superagent Drew Rosenhaus Wrestled A Six Foot Shark

NFL superagent Drew Rosenhaus is not your normal dude. He became a registered agent at 22 years old, gave one of the greatest, least revealing interviews in the history of sports and, apparently, enjoys wrestling sharks.



This video, which Rosenhaus posted on his Twitter a few days ago, shows him risking limb and life for a cheap thrill. What else would you expect from a guy who represents Chad Johnson and Terrell Owens?

