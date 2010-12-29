Is Drew Rosenhaus Poaching Clients From Other NFL Agents?

Photo: ap

While much attention has been given to improper recruiting of amateur athletes, football agents are sick and tired of another violation: client poaching.According to ProStar Sports Agency, Drew Rosenhaus – who is referred to as “the shark” – has been making overtures towards Pro Bowl client (and Miami Dolphins’ Defensive POY candidate) Cam Wake. Another agency, Kaufmann Sports Management Group responded by saying that such poaching occurs far too frequently to remain ignored.



One sports agent we spoke to sympathized with ProSports Agency, and said the threat of poaching is easily the most frustrating, and angering, part of his job. He recently had a client taken from him and lamented that he had worked long hours for the client with little financial reward.

Now that the player finally stands to earn big bucks, another agent gets the deal and earns the hefty commission. The first agent did all the dirty work, only for a competitor to reap the reward.

Obviously, these agents are crying foul because it directly affects their bottom line. But it’s also against NFLPA regulations.

Agents are not allowed to initiate contact with represented players, unless that player is about to hit free agency and has yet to sign a new agreement with an agent. Otherwise, the agent is restricted to mailing general advertisements, not tailored towards anyone player. However, there are no rules that prohibit represented players from initiating contact with other agents. (Read the NFLPA Agent Regulations on the topic here.)

While there’s no way of knowing whether Rosenhaus illegally initiated contact with Wake, or if Wake legally did so with Rosenhaus, it’s certainly interesting to see shots fired at the sport’s most powerful agent over Twitter.

