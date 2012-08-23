Trial Witness Says Drew Peterson Tried To Hire A Hit Man To Kill His Third Wife

Drew Peterson

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

While driving his police squad car on duty, Drew Peterson asked a friend to hire a hit man to “take care of” his third wife, the friend testified Wednesday.Jeff Pachter told a Chicago-area jury Peterson offered to pay $25,000 for someone to kill Kathleen Savio, The Chicago Sun-Times reported Wednesday.



Pachter and Peterson developed a code word so he could tell the former Bolingbrook, Ill., cop when he had found a suitable candidate, and while he couldn’t remember that word, Pachter said it had something to do with cookies, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Peterson is accused of killing Savio himself. Police suspect he had a hand in the disappearance of his fourth wife, but he hasn’t been formally charged in that case.

He and Pachter met while Pachter was installing cable television in Joliet, Ill. Peterson also occasionally worked as an installer.

“This is something you will take to your grave,” Peterson allegedly told Pachter when asking about a hit man.

