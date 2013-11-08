'Captain Justice' Makes His Debut In Tennessee Court

A Tennessee lawyer recently voiced a peculiar demand in court — that everyone refer to him as “Captain Justice,”

The Tennesseanreported. Granted, his last name is Justice.

Williamson County prosecutors tried to ban defence attorney Drew Justice from calling them “the government,” a “derogatory” term “meant to make the State’s attorney seem oppressive,” Assistant District Attorney Tammy Rettig wrote in her request to the court.

Well, Justice responded with a motion of his own. He demanded the court begin addressing him as “Captain Justice.”

If the court sided with the prosecution, forbidding Justice to call State attorneys “the government,” he also requested new names for his client under the same logic. They included “Mister,” “the Citizen Accused,” or “that innocent man,” according to The Tennessean.

The opposing counsel didn’t find the comments “in good faith.”

The legal kerfuffle erupted during a Williamson Country aggravated burglary case. Justice didn’t want to talk about the details but told the Tennessean the judge threw out the State’s motion.

“He said the word ‘government’ wasn’t derogatory,” Justice said.

All those who choose to oppose the shield must yield! Oh wait, that’s Captain America’s theme song.

