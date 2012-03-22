Drew Brees Would Like An Explanation For Sean Payton's Punishment

Beloved quarterback Drew Brees is not happy with the punishment the NFL gave his head coach Sean Payton. Brees tweeted:



Well, Roger Goodell has an answer for that.

Payton, who was allegedly aware the bounty program existed, was suspended for a year without pay.

But it seems even if Payton didn’t know about the program, Goodell would have still held him responsible. Goodell spoke with Rich Eisen today and said:

“It was clear this was widely known and if you weren’t aware of it as head coach you should have been aware of it and that’s a critical factor for me. As head coach who clearly it specifically states in your contract that you supervise the coaches and the players this is something as head coach you need to be held accountable for and responsible for.”

