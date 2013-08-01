NFL Tipping Scandal Rests On One Huge Question: Do You Have To Tip On Takeout Orders?

Earlier this week, TheDirty.com posted a photo of a receipt from a California restaurant that made New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees look like a terrible tipper.



The bill was $74.41, and the tip was only $3. Brees’ name was on the receipt, and TheDirty ran the picture under the headline, “New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Is A Cheap Bastard.”

The incriminating document:

It became a scandal.

Brees tried to put the controversy to bed on Twitter, explaining the bill was for takeout food, not sit-down service:

In case anyone still cares about this report: I tipped $3 on a takeout order. Had we sat down it would have been 20%+ http://t.co/Ktfnnl10pX — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) July 31, 2013

But that just opens up a whole new can of worms.

Are you supposed to tip on takeout food?

The resturant owner himself released a statement apologizing to Brees and saying people don’t typically tip on takeout orders. He also pledged to make a donation to charity.

In addition, the consensus around the office is no because you tip for service, and takeout doesn’t involve service workers (specifically, waiters or delivery people).

But is “service” limited to only the people who physically bring you your food? Isn’t there an entire line of people that’s responsible for giving you properly prepared, warm food in a timely matter?

When we tip waiters or delivery people, are we just tipping the messenger?

Discuss.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.