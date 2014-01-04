Two Quarterbacks From The Same High School Will Face Each Other In The Playoffs This Weekend

Drew Brees of the Saints and Nick Foles of the Eagles will do something that hasn’t been seen in 39 years when they lead their teams against each other in the playoffs this weekend. Both Bree and Foles graduated from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas.

This is the first time that quarterbacks from the same high school have faced each other in a playoff game since 1974 when Terry Bradshaw of the Steelers went against Joe Ferguson of the Bills.

Brees graduated from Westlake in 1997. During his senior season he was named the Most Valuable Offensive player in Texas and led his school to the state championship. Foles graduated from Westlake 10 years later, in 2007. In two seasons as a starter Foles threw for 5,658 yards and 56 touchdowns, breaking the school record in both categories previously held by Brees.

Here is what both players looked like in High School (via NBC).

