Drew Brees added to his dubious NFL record in loss to Atlanta Falcons

Drew Brees threw for 376 yards in the New Orleans Saints’ 45-32 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday. In doing so, Brees added to one good NFL record but also to one dubious record.

The game marked the 98th time in Brees career that he had thrown for 300 yards, the most in NFL history. However, it was also the 34th time in his career that he threw for 300 yards in a loss. That too is an NFL record. Brees does also have the most 300-yard games in wins, with 64.

Here are the 20 players with the most career 300-yard games since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. Tom Brady has the highest winning percentage in such games at 83%. The other quarterback in Monday’s game, Matt Ryan, is one of only four players on this list with a losing record in 300-yard games.

