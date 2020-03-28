New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is donating $5 million to coronavirus relief in Louisiana

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACM Brittany and Drew Brees.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife Brittany have donated $US5 million to coronavirus relief in Louisiana.

He’s partnering with Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, and local restaurants to provide meals across the state.

Brees appeared on the “Today” show on Friday to speak about his donation with host Hoda Kotb, who has deep roots in New Orleans and got emotional during the interview.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced on Thursday that he and his wife, Brittany, are donating $US5 million to help Louisiana communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The program will “prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need,” Brees wrote in an Instagram post announcing the donation. “Let’s all do our part, maintainability home, and get through this together.”

They’re partnering with local organisations and companies for the effort, Brees wrote, including Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders, and Waitr.

The Louisiana Department of Health has seen more than 2,300 reported cases of COVID-19 in the state and 83 deaths.

Brees’ coach, Sean Payton, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Brees appeared on the “Today” show on Friday to speak about his donation with host Hoda Kotb, who has close ties to New Orleans and worked at their local WWL-TV station for years before joining NBC.

“There are so many people in need right now, and obviously the state of Louisiana thrives on small businesses,” Brees told Kotb. “We’re a hospitality state. And so many people have been affected by this around the country and especially New Orleans. So when Brittany and I think about New Orleans or people’s greatest or just basic needs, that is to make sure they and their family are fed and they can continue to sustain.”

Kotb, got emotional during the interview, telling Brees: “I actually think a lot of things are contagious, including generosity. Our hope is that because you let us know you made this big generous donation, other people can look and say, ‘Hey, maybe I can help out too.’ Drew, we love you.”

The Brees aren’t the only NFL family helping out amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara have donated 1 million meals to Seattle’s Food Lifeline, and Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford and his wife Kelly donated $US100,000 to coronavirus relief in Michigan and partnered with local restaurants to give healthcare workers free meals.

