Former NFL Great Drew Bledsoe Is Selling His Mansion In Oregon For $US10 Million

Former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Bledsoe is selling his home in Bend, Ore. for $US9.95 million according to Pursuitist.

The rustic-style home sits on 10 acres of land in a gated community.

The home has seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a temperature-controlled wine room, an awesome patio with a pool and a pair of hot tubs as well as a all-purpose turf field, putting-green, and basketball court for sports lovers.

Bledsoe bought the property in 2004 for $US750,000 and had the house designed by Janet Jarvis in 2008.

