Former NFL Great Drew Bledsoe Is Selling His Mansion In Oregon For $US10 Million

George Sitaras
Former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Bledsoe is selling his home in Bend, Ore. for $US9.95 million according to Pursuitist.

The rustic-style home sits on 10 acres of land in a gated community.

The home has seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a temperature-controlled wine room, an awesome patio with a pool and a pair of hot tubs as well as a all-purpose turf field, putting-green, and basketball court for sports lovers.

Bledsoe bought the property in 2004 for $US750,000 and had the house designed by Janet Jarvis in 2008.

The house is enormous, boasting 14,821 square feet of living space.

The entrance of the home looks like a medieval fortress with old-school lamps and a wooden gate.

The wood-finished front door and foyer.

The four-story home has tall, lofted-beam ceilings.

Here's a nice living area complemented by a nifty ping-pong table.

Here is the office.

He also has an indoor basketball court with retractable backboards.

This is the luxurious family room with a stone fireplace.

More stonewalls and pastoral décor in the fancy dining area.

The gourmet-style kitchen.

It has marble counter tops and an antique-style stove.

The den.

You can watch movies in this nice and cozy home theatre.

One of the 10 bathrooms in the house.

This is one of the bedrooms with an amazing view of the Cascade Mountains.

Another huge bedroom that opens up to the living area.

Outside the house is the incredible patio with a mini bridge, waterfalls, and streams.

Here is the awesome palatial pool and hot tubs right next to the patio.

Bledsoe's courtyard with a turf sports field of course.

