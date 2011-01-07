HOUSE OF THE DAY: Drew Barrymore Buys In One Of America's Most Expensive Zip Codes

Photo: Courtesy of Bob Lamborn Real Estate

Drew Barrymore dished out $5.75 million for a beautiful Mediterranean style home in Montecito, California (via Zillow.com). Montecito is in Santa Barbara County, which ranks as the 10th most expensive zip code in America on Forbes’ list.But Barrymore played a hard bargain. According to Zillow.com, Barrymore negotiated the house down from $6.9 million.



