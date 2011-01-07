HOUSE OF THE DAY: Drew Barrymore Buys In One Of America's Most Expensive Zip Codes

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Bob Lamborn Real Estate

Drew Barrymore dished out $5.75 million for a beautiful Mediterranean style home in Montecito, California (via Zillow.com). Montecito is in Santa Barbara County, which ranks as the 10th most expensive zip code in America on Forbes’ list.But Barrymore played a hard bargain. According to Zillow.com, Barrymore negotiated the house down from $6.9 million.

Drew has 6,000 square feet of living

Bright and colourful entrance way

An elegant dining room for entertaining guests

Relax in front of the fireplace...

...or maybe in front of this fireplace...

...another fireplace in this all wood room...

...a fireplace for every guest in the house

Beautiful enclosed sun room

Plenty of storage

There's two acres of land

And tranquil gardens

Here's a bird's eye view

Here's another in one of the most expensive zip codes...

HOUSE OF THE DAY: $75 Million For The Glamorous Malibu Set Of True Blood >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.