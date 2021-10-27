Drew Barrymore and ex-husband Tom Green reminisce over honeymoon during talk show

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green in 2000 and embracing in 2021. Reuters/CBS

“We have not seen each other face-to-face, actually, in almost 20 years,” Barrymore said.

The two were married from July 2001 to October 2002.

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green reunited for the first time face to face in almost 20 years in front of a live audience on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Barrymore invited Green to be a live guest on Tuesday’s episode of her daytime talk show. Green had made a virtual appearance in 2020, but this was the first in-person visit.

“This is much nicer than the green screen, by the way,” Green said.

“It’s very nice to see you,” Green told Barrymore. “It does feel weird, though. Not weird in a bad way – weird in a good way. Appreciate it, Drew, so thanks for having me on the show. It’s awesome. This is cool. I actually think this is a nice way of reconnecting, actually. It takes a little bit of the pressure off.”

During a segment of the show called “Drew’s News,” Barrymore brought up a time her and Green took a road trip through Ireland – where she described it as a the “best trip of her life.” Green then explained that it was also their honeymoon.

You can watch the full segment of Barrymore and Green below:

The pair costarred in the 2001 action-comedy film “Charlie’s Angels,” where Green played one of Barrymore’s love interests. Barrymore also made an appearance in Green’s R-rated 2001 comedy “Freddy Got Fingered.” The pair married that same year, and divorced in 2002.

Following her divorce from Green, Barrymore was married to Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016. They now share custody of their two daughters, Olive and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman.

“The Drew Barrymore” show airs weekdays on CBS.