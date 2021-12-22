Drew Barrymore says Keanu Reeves took her on a motorcycle ride and ‘drove at the warp speed of my life’ for her 16th birthday

Drew Barrymore and Keanu Reeves. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Drew Barrymore opened up about taking a high-speed motorcycle ride with Keanu Reeves as a teen.

During a recent episode of her talk show, Barrymore called the incident the “ride of my life.”

“It was just this moment where I just remember loving life and being so happy,” the actress said.

Drew Barrymore reminisced about taking a high-speed motorcycle ride with Keanu Reeves on her 16th birthday — and called it the “ride of my life.”

During a recent episode of her eponymous talk show, Barrymore and Reeves — who starred together in the 1986 Christmas film “Babes in Toyland” — discussed the moment.

“Can I take it back to a memory that I have with you?” Barrymore asked her former costar. “I was at this club and it was my 16th birthday and you came in — this is the memory I have of it, if you have anything to add or change please let me know — you walked in and you grabbed my hand and you took me outside and you put me on your motorcycle and we drove at the warp speed of my life.”

“We went and you took me on the ride of my life,” the actress added. “And I was so free, I was such a free human being. And it was just this moment where I just remember loving life and being so happy. I hold it so dear because the older we get, the harder it is to get to that feeling.”

Reeves appeared to have trouble recalling the incident but agreed with Barrymore about the exhilarating nature of motorcycle rides.

“Riding your bike is thrilling and there is a freedom to it,” the “Matrix: Resurrections” star said.

Barrymore isn’t the only Hollywood star to recently reveal new details about her friendship with Reeves.

Recently, his “Speed” costar Sandra Bullock recounted how the actor once showed up at her home with Champagne and truffles so she could try them for the first time.

Bullock said during the earlier years of their friendship, a simple conversation about Champagne and truffles came up. She told Reeves she’d never indulged in the combination and didn’t think anything of it.

But a few days later, Reeves showed up at Bullock’s new house on his motorcycle, with flowers, Champagne, and truffles in hand.

“He said, ‘I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it’s like,'” Bullock told Esquire.

The two costars then spent the evening enjoying the treats and painting each other’s nails.