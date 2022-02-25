Drew Barrymore flipped out and dived over her desk after ‘You’ star Penn Badgley made a surprise appearance on her talk show

Drew Barrymore, Casey Wilson, and Penn Badgley on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’/YouTube

Drew Barrymore was starstruck when Penn Badgley made a surprise appearance on her talk show.

Badgley surprised the hosts on “The Drew Barrymore Show” Thursday by appearing virtually.

A visibly shocked Barrymore, who is a fan of Badgley, jumped on the desk and fell on the ground.

On “The Drew Barrymore Show” Thursday, the host and actress Casey Wilson became overwhelmingly excited when the “You” star called in for a virtual video call. Barrymore and Wilson revealed during the segment that they loved Badgley in Netflix‘s psychological thriller series “You.”

Guest Danielle Schneider shared with Barrymore that she had a surprise for her.

“Now, I wanted to give you something big, so I decided I needed to give you, ‘You’,” Schneider said. “And by ‘You,’ I mean Penn Badgley.”

A visibly confused Barrymore looked around until Badgley appeared on the screen asking, “Is this where I say something?”

Barrymore and Wilson began screaming and tossing papers from their desk in excitement and disbelief.

“I’m fully blushing,” Badgley said of the reaction while laughing. “This is genuinely crazy.”

After sharing with the show that he was in London and feeling under the weather, Barrymore immediately said, “We can take care of you.”

“Yes, I’m available,” Wilson quickly added, as she removed her wedding ring.

Season three of “You” is out on Netflix now.