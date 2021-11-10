Drew Barrymore and Michelle Pfeiffer talk about the ‘trippy’ connection between characters they’ve played

Drew Barrymore in ‘Scream.’ Dimension Films

Barrymore’s short hair in “Scream” was inspired by Pfeiffer’s look in “Scarface.”

Pfeiffer’s performance in “What Lies Beneath” was inspired by Barrymore’s “Scream.”

The two talked about the links on Monday’s “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

It turns out Drew Barrymore and Michelle Pfeiffer have been studying each other’s work for some time.

While Pfeiffer was on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday, Barrymore asked the star if it was true that her performance in the 2000 thriller “What Lies Beneath” was inspired by Barrymore’s character, Casey Becker, in “Scream.”

“Yes, it is true,” Pfeiffer said.

“That’s so trippy,” Barrymore responded.

Pfeiffer went on to explain why she thought of Becker.

Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘What Lies Beneath.’ DreamWorks

“Because here was a woman who was being stalked in her home, terrified and I was prepping for it around the same time that I saw you in that film and your terror was so real, it was so real. I thought that’s it,” said Pfeiffer.

But then Barrymore dropped her own reveal during the conversation.

As a side-by-side photo of her Casey Becker character and Pfeiffer’s character in the 1983 classic “Scarface” was revealed behind them, Barrymore told Pfeiffer that Casey Becker’s short blonde hair was inspired by Pfeiffer’s Elvira character in the gangster movie.

Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘Scarface.’ Universal

“That’s what I took to my wig maker,” Barrymore said of the photo of Pfeiffer as Elvira. “I said, ‘Can you make me Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘Scarface?””

“My head is tingling,” Barrymore said over the conversation.