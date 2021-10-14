Drew Barrymore was taught Gen-Z slang terms when TikTok star Larray appeared on her show and explained what ‘bussin’ means

TikToker Larray taught Drew Barrymore what ‘bussin’ means. Tiffany Rose/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

TikToker Larray appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” to promote his new mac and cheese.

He ended up teaching the host what “bussin” means.

Barrymore said she struggled to keep up with slang, and had misused the phrase “Netflix and chill.”

TikToker Larray taught actor Drew Barrymore some internet slang when he appeared on her morning CBS talk show this week.

Larray, whose real name is Larri Merritt, has nearly 25 million followers on TikTok where he posts dances, fashion looks, and skits. He has also made music, and had in October 2020 had a viral hit called “Cancelled,” which has been viewed 84 million times on YouTube.

Merritt met Barrymore on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday while promoting his new mac and cheese brand Larray’s Loaded Mac.

Barrymore, along with returning audience taste tester Kareem, tried four of Merritt’s mac and cheese flavors, one of which Kareem said was “bussin.”

“Do you know what ‘bussin’ means?” Merritt asked Barrymore, who appeared to mishear, thinking he said “busted.”

“Busted? Oh, well, I know what it used to mean,” she said. “Busted used to mean like not looking good.”

When Merritt reiterated that the word was “bussin,” Barrymore said she had trouble keeping up with the latest slang.

“I kept saying ‘Netflix and chill,’ because back in my day chilling meant relaxing, and now it means something else,” she said. “So I was coming off like, really provocative, when all I thought I was doing was wanting to wear sweatpants and watch movies.”

“Netflix and chill” is a phrase popularized in 2015 to refer to hooking up while having Netflix or another streaming service playing in the background. It specifically refers to sexual contact, not simply hanging out and watching movies, as Barrymore said she thought.

When Barrymore asked Kareem and Merritt what “bussin” meant, they told her it’s “TikTok slang for the best thing ever.”

Barrymore then tried a mac and cheese flavor called Feelin’ Frisky, and accidentally used another TikTok-inspired phrase.

“It’s really, really good, very different,” she said. “The mac and cheese is giving me the consistent element, but the flavor profiles are drastically different.”

Merritt told her she had “just did a TikTok slang” without realizing – “it’s giving me.”

“With this, you could say, ‘it’s giving cheese,'” Merritt explained.

Barrymore had a chance to teach Merritt something in return when she said she loved the word “cheugy,” which is a term that means basic or uncool. Merritt asked Barrymore “what’s a cheugy?”

“Larray, am I going to teach you a Gen-Z term?” Barrymore said. “Cheugy is when something is just not cool, out of date, and like, lame.”

“I might get into cheugy,” Merritt replied.

Insider has reached out to representatives of Merritt and Barrymore for further comment.

