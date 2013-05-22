HOUSE OF THE DAY: Drew Barrymore Is Selling The Estate Where She Got Married For $7.5 Million

Drew Barrymore has listed the California mansion where she married husband Will Kopelman last year for $7.5 million, according to real estate website Trulia.



Barrymore originally bought the home in 2010 for $5.7 million, long before meeting her husband or giving birth to their daughter, Olive.

The Montecito estate has a gorgeous 1937 home built on two acres of property, and is currently listed through Sotheby’s International Realty agent Suzanne Perkins.

The two-story mansion has six bedrooms, a separate guest apartment, remote-controlled property gates, and a huge backyard — big enough for Barrymore and Kopelman to hold their star-studded, 190-guest wedding.

