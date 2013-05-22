HOUSE OF THE DAY: Drew Barrymore Is Selling The Estate Where She Got Married For $7.5 Million

Drew Barrymore has listed the California mansion where she married husband Will Kopelman last year for $7.5 million, according to real estate website Trulia.
Barrymore originally bought the home in 2010 for $5.7 million, long before meeting her husband or giving birth to their daughter, Olive.
The Montecito estate has a gorgeous 1937 home built on two acres of property, and is currently listed through Sotheby’s International Realty agent Suzanne Perkins.
The two-story mansion has six bedrooms, a separate guest apartment, remote-controlled property gates, and a huge backyard — big enough for Barrymore and Kopelman to hold their star-studded, 190-guest wedding.
A classic wood-burning fireplace is flanked on either side by French double doors in the living room.
There's another fireplace in this cozy sitting room with views of the backyard and polished wood floors.
But for a more intimate setting, the kitchen island doubles as bar seating for a makeshift dinner party.
