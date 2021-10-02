15 things you might not have known about Drew Barrymore

Her mom sent her to a psychiatric facility when Barrymore was 13 years old.

She lived there for 18 months.

“I was a real wild child, and I just got so out of control that no one knew what to do with me,” Barrymore said in the segment taped for her talk show in 2021. “My mom called a friend because her daughter was out of control [too] and they drove me here in the middle of the night.”

As previously reported by Insider, Barrymore recently returned to the institution for the season two premiere of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”