15 things you might not have known about Drew Barrymore

- Drew Barrymore has been a working actress since she was an 11-month-old baby in 1976.
- She holds the record for youngest “SNL” host of all time, and is Steven Spielberg’s goddaughter.
According to Biography.com, Barrymore’s grandfather, John, was also a notable actor as well .
During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert,” Barrymore said the director had “single-handedly changed [her] life.”
“He was also someone who I didn’t realize until I was older was also very fatherly,” she said. “He calls me his first kid… He was appalled by me wearing red lipstick or when I did ‘Playboy.'”
Barrymore went on to host “SNL” another five times in her career.
“I was a real wild child, and I just got so out of control that no one knew what to do with me,” Barrymore said in the segment taped for her talk show in 2021. “My mom called a friend because her daughter was out of control [too] and they drove me here in the middle of the night.”
As previously reported by Insider, Barrymore recently returned to the institution for the season two premiere of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”
“When I was 14, I was emancipated by the courts,” Barrymore said. “It’s no secret that I had to part ways from my mother because we had driven our relationship into the ground. She had lost credibility as a mother by taking me to Studio 54 (so wrong, but so fun) instead of school. And I was out of control due to working since I was 11 months old and what that had done to my childhood, which made me grow up too fast.”
“It was like my own personal adventure,” Barrymore told the HFPA at the time when asked about posing nude. “I totally had a great time with it and I think I’m very comfortable in my skin and to me, the human body is a really beautiful thing.”
In an interview with Contact Magazine, Barrymore shared: “Do I like women sexually? Yeah, I do. Totally. I have always considered myself bisexual… I love a woman’s body. I think a woman and a woman together are beautiful, just as a man and a woman together are beautiful.”
Barrymore and Tom Green married in 2001 but Green filed for divorce that December, according to The Sun.
In 2012, Barrymore married Will Kopelman and divorced in 2016. They now share custody of their two daughters, Olive and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman.
But as of the mid-00s, Barrymore and Love weren’t very close anymore. According to Popsugar, Barrymore spoke about their friendship in 2007.
“Courtney and I have not seen each other in a while, so I haven’t had the pleasure of being in Frances’s life for a few years,” Barrymore said. “That’s a great loss for me, and I hope to reconnect with her.”
Their company has produced many of Barrymore’s own hit movies, including “Never Been Kissed,” “Charlie’s Angels,” and “50 First Dates.”
Flower Films is also currently producing Barrymore’s talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show.”
“I’ve been waiting to make this film my whole life and to tell this story,” Barrymore told CNN at the time.
At a 2018 Ulta event, Barrymore spoke with Insider about how it felt to have a SZA song with her name in its title. The single appeared on SZA’s debut album, “Ctrl.”
“I love her so much. I am so in awe of her,” Barrymore told Insider. “I love how her star has just rioted through the sky. She’s so deserving of it, and I have to say, I am obsessed with that song. I’m just so honored to be associated with her. I think she’s such a badass.”
SZA has said the song was about being at a house party with enviable girls.
“I started thinking about every movie that you see Drew in,” SZA told USA Today. “All her roles are this amazing, kind girl who is misunderstood but just wants to be loved.”