Drew Barrymore Gets Into The Wine Business With A $20 Pinot Grigio

Photo: via Wilson Daniels

Drew Barrymore is joining the wine business as the newest celebrity vintner. In collaboration with Wilson Daniels wineries, Barrymore’s eponymously named wine will be a crisp Italian pinot grigio.



“A fan of crisp, fruity white wines, Barrymore has created a wine that reflects her style and personality: fresh, dynamic and fun,” the Wilson Daniels website says.

She decided to tap into the wine market after being drawn to the “journey” that wine takes, according to the website.

But the neatest bit about the wine could be that that the label, a swirly capital B, was designed by Shepard Fairey, the same artist behind the Obama Hope posters in 2008.

It is set to launch later this year in California at an asking price of $19.99 per bottle.

[via the Daily Meal]

Now check out the 7 best restaurant wine lists in New York City >

This story was originally published by Food & Wine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.