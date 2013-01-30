Why Drew Barrymore Decided To Raise Her Daughter Jewish

Drew Barrymore’s daughter will be raised Jewish because of her husband, despite her own faith.

Photo: AP Images

Drew Barrymore will be raising her daughter, Olive, with some challah and Manischewitz.The 37-year-old new mum says her husband Will Kopelman, an art consultant, is “a nice Jewish man from a nice Jewish family” and she has fully embraced his culture.



Barrymore is so on board with Judaism that she has even decided to raise her daughter in the religion.

“I’m a shiksa. I do the seders and we do Passover. I haven’t converted yet, [but] Olive will be raised traditionally,” Barrymore said on a recent episode of “The View.” “We had a very traditional wedding ceremony with Rabbi Rubenstein and I did the ketubah. We wore the yarmulkes and we did the chuppah.”

Barrymore is even singing the religion’s praises, adding: “I love it! It’s a beautiful faith and I’m so honored to be around it. It’s so family-oriented … The stories are so beautiful and it’s incredibly enlightening. I’m really happy.”

But when it comes to discipline, don’t expect the former wild child to be easy on her daughter.

“I was such a hippie growing up, but I’m like the least loosey-goosey parent,” Barrymore told the women of “The View.” “I’m like, ‘Bedtime, structure, feeding time’ because this baby is so happy knowing when everything is happening. And I as a parent succeed and thrive knowing when everything is happening [under] that type of structure.”

“I grew up very differently, which was really fun,” Barrymore says of her childhood in the spotlight. “But I think kids need structure so I would not just throw caution to the wind and hope everything works out. I will make sure that it does in a very timely manner.”

Watch the full interview below:

SEE ALSO: Former model reveals what it was like to sleep with Richard Gere & Robert De Niro >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.