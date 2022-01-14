Drew Barrymore says she doesn’t know how to date as a single mom and will ‘never, ever, ever, ever’ marry again in emotional interview

Drew Barrymore on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ in February 2021. NBC/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore opened up about the difficulty of dating as a single mother during a CBS interview.

She said doesn’t “know how to date with kids” and will “never, ever, ever, ever get married again.”

Barrymore was previously married to Will Kopelman, but they ended their marriage in 2016.

Drew Barrymore discussed the challenges she’s faced dating as a single mother during an emotional interview shown on Wednesday’s “CBS Mornings,” declaring that she’ll never marry again.

In a segment for Thursday’s episode of her CBS talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the 46-year-old, who shares daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, told “Queer Eye” star Bobby Berk that she doesn’t “know how to date with kids.”

“I’m not there yet,” Barrymore said, continuing, “I have two young girls, and I’m like, I don’t want to bring people home. I think that it would take me a very long to meet someone and get to know them before I could even ever introduce them to my daughters.”

After the clip aired on “CBS Mornings,” Barrymore said she hadn’t realized her feelings about dating until she spoke with Berk.

“I had never realized, and said out loud, that I don’t know how to date with kids,” she explained.

Barrymore and Kopelman ended their four-year marriage in 2016. The art consultant went on to marry Alexandra Michler, the director of fashion development at Vogue, in 2021.

“My kids’ dad is happily remarried with the most wonderful woman in the world. My children have this extraordinary stepmom,” Barrymore said, acknowledging that their “processes have been different.”

“Their side of the street is so functional and whole and happening. And I think I’ve been on the sidelines in a beautiful, honoring purgatory,” she said.

“I’ve been saying that it’s me, and it’s my choice, you know, I’m not ready, I want to wait,” the “50 First Dates” actress told interviewer Gayle King, continuing, “I don’t think I’ve said out loud that it’s really because I have these two daughters.”

Drew Barrymore at Advertising Week New York in 2016. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Barrymore has been single since her divorce but said she started going on the “occasional date” two years ago. It took four years to “even step out there,” she said, adding, “People have different processes, then enter a pandemic.”

The “Charlie’s Angels” star has previously spoken about her “painful” divorce with Kopelman on her show.

Moving forward, Barrymore said she’s looking for someone who “isn’t interested in marriage or kids.” And when King asked her guest if she was at all open to remarrying in the future, Barrymore responded, “Oh god, never. There’s no reason to be. I would maybe live with someone again — maybe — but I’ve had kids.”

She added, “There’s no way. I will never, ever, ever, ever get married again.”

Before her wedding with Kopelman in 2012, Barrymore was married to producer Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995 and later actor Tom Green from 2001 to 2002.

Her opposition to marriage isn’t new. In an October 2020 episode of “Sunday Today,” she said she’s found it difficult to remain open-hearted following her divorce.

“It’s like, I don’t think I’ve recovered from that. I don’t know how to open that up again. It’s like something closed, and it stayed closed. I think I’m equally as scared to find love again as I would be as if it never happened,” she said.