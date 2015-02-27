Is the dress white and gold or black and blue? Photoshop says 'both'

Social media is going crazy over a dress that might be black and blue or white and gold.

The dress first appeared on Tumblr with the caption the caption, “guys please help me – is this dress white and gold, or blue and black? Me and my friends can’t agree and we are freaking the f**k out.”

Here is the dress.

Tumblr What colour is this dress?

In short, some people see a dress that is blue and black, some see a dress that is white and gold, and some see one combination and later see another. According to one poll on Buzzfeed, 74% see white and gold.

So we put the dress to Photoshop, a program that should not be susceptible to variations in genetics or eye strength, to see what it sees.

Here are the results and they are fascinating. Basically, one of the colours falls on the black/gold border and the other falls on the blue/white border.

At this point it appears to be just how your eyes adjust to the mix of colours. If your eyes are more sensitive to blue and black, that’s what you see, if they are more sensitive to the lighter colours, that is what you see.

