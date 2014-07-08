A New Dress Shirt Solves The Annoyance Of A Floppy Collar

A new Kickstarter project claims to solve the biggest problem with men’s dress shirts — the floppy collar.

“Everybody always tells me what they hate the most about dress shirts is the part of the shirt that just flops,” Rob Kessler, the project’s co-founder, told Business Insider. “Most collars are just too heavy and the placket can’t support the weight.”

Kessler, who’s based in Milwaukee, knew he wanted to fix men’s dress shirts fit after seeing photos from his own wedding, where he wore a shirt with no tie. “I’ve never been a tie guy,” Kessler told us. “On my wedding day, I went casual and my shirt just kept tucking under my lapel the whole day. All I did was lift that thing up and try to make it stand.”

After seeing the photos, he began developing a men’s shirt that would look crisp and polished even without a tie. He realised the best approach would be to create a placket — the part of the shirt that supports the colour — that was stiffer.

“I started playing with different materials and cutting up dress shirts,” Kessler said. “I also started doing research online to see if there was anything out there, and everything seemed to be up in the collar and nothing was down in the placket.”

The only thing Kessler found was a removable placket stiffener patented in 1888. He changed the design so it would be permanently installed and extended it from the collar down to the third button. The result isthe Million Dollar Collar, which Kessler calls the, “biggest advancement in dress shirts since the collar stay was patented in 1953.”

The shirts will come in blue, white, and grey, and are made from long-strand (Egyptian) cotton. The company hopes to raise $US40,000 on Kickstarter to get the shirts off the ground.

Read more about the Kickstarter here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.