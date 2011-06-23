How To Dress Like Billionaire And Millionaire Tech Founders

People’s sartorial choices have a big impact on their identity, and the founders of tech companies are no exception. Just as Winston Churchill always wore a bow tie and Michael Jackson almost always wore a white glove, some tech founders have signature garments or consistent styles.
Check out our list of some of the better known!
Blue jeans, Levi's Original dark stone wash, $58
Black mock turtleneck, by Carhartt, sold at Cabelas.com, $27.99
Jobs has almost never strayed from this simple, down-to-earth uniform. And it has served his company well.
Grey pinstripe sportcoat, J. Crew, $275
Skinny black tie, J. Crew, $59.50
This is by no means Dorsey's official uniform, but he regularly wears a well-fitted jacked and a crisp collared shirt.
Shoes: Vibram FiveFingers FLOW, $90
Brin was first seen wearing these unusual shoes in 2009.
The FiveFingers design takes a new approach to walking and running and is made by Vibram, an old Italian shoemaker that decided to do something different.
Lavender v-neck sweater, John Smedley, $230
Light purple button-down shirt, Brooks Brothers, $69.50
Even in Gates's younger days, a typical outfit was a v-neck sweater over a collared shirt. Judging from his wardrobe over the years, he also seems fond of purple.
Grey suit, Paul Stuart, $1,484
Black mock turtleneck, by Carhartt, sold at Cabelas.com, $27.99
This is a very standard outfit for Ellison, part mens fashion designer, part mobster. 100% tech founder billionaire.
Ellison is also known to wear a kimono, or Japanese robe. For a man's kimono, visit Kimono Market Sakura. Kinonos from $89.99 to $139.99
Pearl earrings, Tiffany, $150
Womens white fitted dress shirt, Brooks Brothers, $89.50
Brown appears to have a wider wardrobe than her fellow male founders, but a broad collared white shirt seems to be her standard. And small pearl earrings are a constant.
Sometimes Brown will wear the white collar down and sometimes she'll wear it up. Perhaps it depends on how many page views The Daily Beast received the day before.
Blue Crown Midtown hoodie, on like.com, $24.99
Navy t-shirt, American Apparel, $18
This is one of Crowley's more exciting outfits.
Instead of blue or green, he will often wear a grey, navy or white t-shirt, sometimes with a black hoodie on top.
Crowley could probably switch closets with Zuckerberg and no one would notice, except that his pants and sleeves would be a little short.
Red patterned tie, Hermes, $245
Navy suit, Hickey Freeman, $1,295
Because of our easy access to this founder, these are the exact brands where Blodget's clothes come from.
Sometimes he'll wear a blue tie instead of red, but the dark suit and white shirt is the standard.
Navy blue cardigan with shawl collar, Aubin & Wills, $300
Underneath: Royal blue v-neck t-shirt, The Gap, $16.95
This is not a uniform for Lerer, but he and Mr. Rogers certainly share something in common: fondness for the cardigan.
In 2010, Lerer's Thrillist acquired mens discount clothing website, JackThreads. Reportedly, Lerer buys all of his cloths from the site.
