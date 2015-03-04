Here's how to dress like the power couple from 'House of Cards'

House of Cards season 3 is finally out.

We don’t necessarily recommend acting like Frank and Claire Underwood, but we do suggest mimicking their professional wardrobes. They really nail it.

We’ve put together a style guide based on one of our favourite power couples. Check it out.

Frank Underwood:

Frank Underwood isn’t a flashy dresser — it wouldn’t be appropriate for his job. But he always looks sharp.

Most professionals are in the same boat: you need to look good, and you don’t want inappropriate clothing to detract from your ideas and work ethic.

So you’ll want to stick to Frank’s power wardrobe basics, which include a neutral suit, a crisp button-down shirt, a blue tie, and a basic watch.

Suit: $US1,095 $US383.25

Tie: $US68 $US51

Shirt: $US79 $US39.50

Watch: Daniel Wellington, $US199.00

Claire Underwood:

If you want to exude confidence and professionalism in that interview, dress like Claire Underwood.

You’ll never see Claire wearing frills or bright colours. She primarily sticks to structured dresses and coats — always in a neutral colour like black, grey or white. Her handy work tote and black neutral pumps are the finishing touches to her power look.

Structured dress: Ted Baker, $US295; BOSS $US595 $US446.25

Power coat: Calvin Klein $US310 $US139.50; Calvin Klein $US310 $US217

Structured bag: $US358

Black pumps: $US325

[email protected]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.