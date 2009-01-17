Dreier Loot: Aston Martin, 150 Pieces of Art Including Matisse, Rothko, Warhol

Well, at least he had good taste.



With all the Madoff stuff happening we nearly forgot about attorney Marc Dreier who allegedly ripped off hedge funds and squandered a chunk of $380 million that he stole.

The jailed New York lawyer accused of cheating hedge funds provided details on his assets yesterday, in his request for bail.

The bottom line? He says he has no money: What he didn’t spend, he claims he lost on crappy investments. Fortunately, some of the stuff he bought is still around:

two yachts,

several Waverunner watercraft,

cars including an Aston Martin and two Mercedes Benz,

real estate in Manhattan, Sag Harbor, and the British West Indies, and

150 pieces of artwork.

The art includes works by Henri Matisse, Roy Lichtenstein, Mark Rothko and Andy Warhol.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.