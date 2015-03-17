Dreeps is a game that plays itself so you don't have to

Role-playing games can be a lot of fun, but they’re notorious for taking a long time to finish.

The creators of Dreeps, a new game that showed up on Product Hunt, want to change that, and their solution is a role-playing game set to cruise control, with the game playing itself so you don’t have to.

Because of its hands-off nature, Dreeps is being advertised as an “alarm-playing game,” as the only real input required on your end is setting an alarm every day for the main character, simply called “robot boy,” to wake up and continue on his adventure.

After waking robot boy by turning off your alarm, he sets off on his journey and continues to explore the charming cyberpunk landscapes, battling enemies and talking to characters along the way. He even continues if you put your phone to sleep, but by the end of the day he’ll be low on health, and that’s where you come in: someone has to decide when robot boy sleeps and regains his health.

The best way to think about Dreeps is as a Tamagotchi with an alarm, since the idea is for players to just check in on robot boy’s adventure from time to time. The game’s creators encourage players to formulate their own stories and to “use their imagination to understand the story and the universe as there’s almost no text in the game.”

If one of the sci-fi scenes or enemy encounters catches your eye as you’re checking in on robot boy, Dreeps does allow you to take screenshots and share them on social media websites, but that’s basically it.

“The screenshot upload feature will give the possibility to discuss about the game with friends on social networks,” Dreep’s creators write on the official website. “

The particular point of this app is to let the user enjoy gazing at the various landscapes and visuals and listen to the chiptune soundtrack.”

There’s no doubt that Dreeps is one of the most bizarre games we’ve seen in a while. Most gamers won’t like the idea of “missing” the action that can happen when your phone is put to sleep or you’re not watching. But for RPG fans that are too busy to devote more than just a glance down at their phone every once in a while, Dreeps might just be exactly what they’re looking for.

You can download Dreeps for $US2.99 over at the App Store, or see what the game looks like in action in the launch trailer below.

