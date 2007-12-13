Dreamy Scripps (SSP) Launches Me-Too Real Estate Site

It’s called FrontDoor.com. It will feature–what else?–real estate listings. It will thus join the dozens of other sites, macro and micro, that compete in this game.



Scripps has persuaded itself (or at least seeks to persuade us) that FrontDoor will have a compelling competitive advantage. Specifically:

The advantage FrontDoor offers over other real estate listing services is the demonstrated leadership and expertise of HGTV — seen in more than 95 million U.S. households and the No. 1 online resource for home and garden content — combined with a rich, video- and image-centric experience. Tapping into the deep resources of the Scripps Networks library, FrontDoor already offers more than 300 videos, including original webseries created exclusively for FrontDoor, with more video content in development. The site also provides real estate and home finance tools and calculators to help consumers translate crucial knowledge to understandable terms.

More than 300 videos made from repurposed cable content? We can’t wait! But in the meantime, we’re going to go ahead and add the yet-to-be-formally-launched FrontDoor to Scripps’s long list of interactive disappointments.

