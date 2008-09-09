SA 100 Update: Dreamy SAI Learns Secret About Digital Democracy

No, we weren’t completely idealistic. When we launched our Silicon Alley 100 Voting Booth yesterday, we of course expected that there would be a lot of “gaming the system”: namely, some folks getting all their friends to vote for them and drive them higher in the rankings.



That’s why the popular vote is only one factor in our Silicon Alley 100 selection process–because it would be hard to argue that, say, net wine-guy Gary Vaynerchuk is actually the most influential and important person in New York digital business.

(Not that Gary isn’t in the top 5, of course).

What we didn’t expect, however, was that some folks would go way beyond getting pals to vote for them…and actually muster digital hit-squads to vote against everyone else. It’s amusing to scan the IP logs (100% anonymous, of course) and see how many IP addresses voted “THUMBS UP!” on exactly one candidate out of 149 and “THUMBS DOWN!” on the other 148. Digital democracy in action!

On the positive side, the Voting Booth produced a ton of excellent nominations, and the aggregate positive votes do appear to have some logic to them.

So, on this second day of our Great Digital Democracy Experiment, we’re tweaking the Voting Booth (and results) slightly. Specifically, we’re eliminating the “THUMBS DOWN” voting option and striking the negative votes from all nominees.

This will produce some changes. Fred Wilson, for example, will still be at or near the top of the list. But so will Jason Calacanis, who, right now, having been the target of more than 50 drive-by-shootings, is ranked dead last.

