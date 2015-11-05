Dreamworld's owner had a big jump in revenue but its shares are tanking

Riding The Claw at Dreamworld. Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Investors sold down Ardent Leisure despite reporting a 19.3% lift in September quarter revenue to $165.96 million.

Most divisions reported increases in earnings, but its Goodlife health clubs recorded EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) of $6.45 million, down from $8.81 million.

A short time ago, its shares were down more than 12% to $2.51.

The theme park division, which includes Dreamworld on the Gold Coast, recorded revenue of $27.01 million, up 6.3%.

Ardent Leisure is now headed by Deborah Thomas, a former editor of The Australian Women’s Weekly.

