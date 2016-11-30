Dreamworld will reopen on December 10

Mourners attend a candlelight vigil outside Dreamworld on October 28, 2016. Photo: Glenn Hunt/ Getty Images.

Gold Coast theme park Dreamworld will reopen on Saturday, December 10, six weeks after four people were killed on the Thunder River Rapid ride.

Ardent Leisure Group, Dreamworld’s operator, announced the re-opening following the successful completion of the mechanical and operational safety review.

The park has been shut since Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett, Roozi Araghi and Cindy Low were killed after the raft they were on malfunctioned.

“All of Whitewater World’s slides, pools and cabanas will be open as will several of Dreamworld’s rides and attractions. Dreamworld’s other rides will progressively open as they are signed of as part of the safety review process,” the group said in announcement to the ASX.



The closure of both theme parks in November will result in no significant revenue being recorded for that month, compared to $7.6 million the company record in the same period last year.

“In addition to lost revenue, the Theme Parks division is expected to incur operating costs in the range of $4.0 million to $4.2 million for the month,” Ardent said.



“In the month of November 2016, Dreamworld is also expected to incur approximately $1.6 million in one‐off costs associated with the tragedy (net of expected insurance recoveries).”

The company previously planned to reopen the park just days after the accident. That, and a coinciding memorial service was cancelled so police could continue with their investiagtions.

NOW READ: The CEO, her bonus and the Dreamworld tragedy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.