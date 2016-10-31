Dreamworld staff go back to work but the park is still closed

Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

Dreamworld will stay closed at least for the rest of this week as staff start returning to the Gold Coast theme park where four people died last Tuesday.

CEO Craig Davidson says there is no time frame on a decision on re-opening. There will be no decision this week. Last week the company said it would not reconsider the issue until after the funerals of the four victims, Kate Goodchild, 32, her brother Luke Dorsett, 35, his partner Roozbeh Araghi, 38, and Sydney-based New Zealander Cindy Low, 42.

“Our thoughts are firmly with the families who lost their loved ones,” he says.

“Out of respect for the families and their privacy, I will not be responding to questions about upcoming funeral arrangements.”

Dreamworld has started a staged approach to allow staff to return to work, with 200 turning up today.

“All staff will be paid while the Park is closed whether they have returned to the park to work or not,” Davidson says.

Staff had a private memorial for at the park on Friday.

Dreamworld has started a safety review of every mechanical ride in the park.

This is separate to the Queensland Police and coronial investigation into the Thunder River Rapids ride.

Shares in Main Event, previously called Ardent Leisure, were trading at $2 today, down 1.96% on Friday and about 25% since the accident.

